FAAN removes Azman aircraft, reopens runway 18R for operations

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Runway 18R/36L after it removed Azman Air’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 which was grounded in the middle of the Runway causing airlines to cancel flights.

Yakubu Henrietta, spokesperson for FAAN told BusinessDay that the aircraft was removed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Henrietta also confirmed that the runway is now opened for operation.

On Tuesday, FAAN had closed the runway due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.

All passengers and crew onboard the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours by officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services.