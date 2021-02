As maintenance and operations cost keeps rising as a result of increase in the naira-to-dollar exchange rate, Nigerian airlines are buying smaller, fuel efficient and low-age aircraft in a bid to bring down cost of operations. BusinessDay’s checks show that older and bigger aircraft cost airlines more on maintenance cost than smaller and younger aircraft…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login