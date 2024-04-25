Passenger commends Nigerian engineer for averting potential aircraft incident

In a heart-pounding moment Thursday morning aboard an Ibom Air flight departing from Lagos to Abuja, passengers were shaken by an unexpected turn of events that underscored the importance of safety protocols in air travel.

Joe Abah, DAI’s Country Director for Nigeria, a passenger on the 7 am Ibom Airlines flight, found himself in an extraordinary situation as the aircraft was on the brink of takeoff. Abah said through his X account that he was engaged in a casual conversation with his brother, Seun Onigbinde, about work before the incident took place.

The routine pre-flight procedures were underway when a series of loud knocks from outside the aircraft caught the attention of everyone on board.

Curiosity quickly turned to concern among passengers as the knocking persisted, prompting a flight attendant to reopen the door. To the astonishment of those seated near the front, a ground engineer entered the cabin and delivered a startling message: “You can’t go. Your landing gear is bad,” the engineer said.

The pilot swiftly addressed the situation with a dutiful announcement, citing the need for additional checks; and further apologising for the delay. Following a brief consultation with the engineer, passengers were informed of the decision to disembark for the necessary repairs to take place.

Reflecting on the experience, Abah expressed his gratitude for the rigorous safety measures that averted potential disaster. He commended the diligent efforts of the unnamed Nigerian engineer whose vigilance and professionalism were instrumental in identifying the issue.

In a heartfelt plea to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Abah appealed for assistance in locating the scrupulous engineer, eager to extend personal gratitude for his pivotal role in ensuring passenger safety.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role played by dedicated professionals in upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability in air travel.