British Airways opens low ticket inventories

Passengers travelling out of Nigeria may soon access cheap fares as British Airways has opened low fare inventories for travellers from Nigeria to foreign countries.

In a circular by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, it reads: “British Airways has responded to NANTA, so let’s begin to sell the cheaper fares to our customers.

“We support airlines that value our business relationship.”

In July, airlines blocked low ticket inventories, leaving highest inventories to be sold in naira only while the low ticket inventories on most airlines’ websites could only be bought with dollar cards only.

This measure adopted by airlines was to cushion effects of airlines’ trapped funds of over $464.

But in August, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country, to settle outstanding ticket sales.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Delta Airlines, amongst others, had directed passengers and travel agents to their portal where payments are done in dollars or pounds.

Following the development, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives, in meeting with stakeholders said, foreign airlines, others last Monday, said: “In the meantime, we have to look for solutions. I’m also going to plead with foreign airlines to show some good faith. And what’s that good faith or how do you show that good faith?

“To open up your portals or whatever it is for business to continue as usual so that Nigerians can purchase your tickets so that the travel agents can work while this is going on.”