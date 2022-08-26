NANTA refutes reports on British Airways suspending flights to Nigeria

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has described as ‘totally false’ the news credited to it, carried by some news platforms that British Airways plans to withdraw services from the Nigerian route.

In a statement by NANTA signed by it’s Public Relations Officer on Friday, it stated that the association never said that British Airways gave a deadline and will stop flying to Nigeria. “NANTA never issued a press statement to that effect. It is not in the purview of NANTA to issue such statement,” NANTA said.

According to the association, the National Executive Council of NANTA went into a business meeting with British Airways, where British Airways gave assurance that it remains committed to servicing the needs of travel agencies in Nigeria.

“NANTA as partners to all the airlines in Nigeria has taken it as a responsibility to visit the carriers to empathise with them concerning their trapped funds and to re-affirm our commitment as trade partners.

“Aside Emirates Airlines that has made withdrawal notice public, no other airline has announced or expressed the desire to stop flying to Nigeria as far as we know,” NANTA added.