Green Africa launches new daily flights between Benin, Lagos & Abuja

As part of its plans of connecting Nigerians closer to their dreams and people that matter most to them, Green Africa, has announced daily flights from Benin to the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The daily flight routes start in August 2022.

The airline, which recently celebrated its 1-year gVersary believes that the new service will offer seamless and affordable connections to customers travelling to and from the “Heartbeat of the Nation” to the two major cities in Nigeria.

Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, Chief Commercial Officer at Green Africa commented: “We are delighted with this new daily service from Benin to Lagos and Abuja offering even more options for customers in Benin and its environs to connect much more affordably to Lagos & Abuja.”

Green Africa’s value model allows the carrier to offer some of the most affordable fares while also delivering an industry-leading on time performance (OTP) to customers in the country.

In order to enjoy low fares, customers are advised to book their flights at least 30 days in advance.