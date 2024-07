The Labour Party has officially won enough seats in the UK’s 2024 general election to have a majority in parliament, as vote counting continues.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer will become prime minister and can form a majority government.

Starmer is the first leader from the center-left party to win a U.K. national election since Tony Blair, who won three in a row starting in 1997.