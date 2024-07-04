Labour set for UK general election landslide victory – exit poll

The Labour Party is set to clinch a landslide victory in the United Kingdom general election, according to the exit poll.

The results mean Keir Starmer will become the new prime minister.

Read also: Voters head to the polls in Britain where PM Sunak is expected to be swept aside

According to the BBC, the Labour Party is expected to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives on 131 seats.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner says: “The numbers are encouraging but the exit poll is a poll so we haven’t had any results yet”.

Also reacting, the Conservatives’ Mel Stride calls it a very difficult moment for the party

Voting closed at 22:00 with results from most of the 650 constituencies coming overnight.

Starmer‘s Labour Party’s victory was anticipated and predicted by opinion polls in recent days.

Sunak has been heavily criticised in the last one year for his immigration policy, especially his decision to send migrants to Rwanda some months ago.

But this year’s election is coming at a crucial time for the UK, the country is facing unprecedented economic, health crisis, and the country just came out recession and high unemployment.