13 days to election Harris, Trump maintain close margin in battleground states

With 13 days to the US elections Polls suggest Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican contender Donald Trump are neck-and-neck nationwide and in battleground states.

According to polls, there is a close race between both candidates. On Tuesday, a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggested that Harris had a slight lead over Trump, with 46 percent to 43 percent.

Harris’s lead in the six-day poll that closed on Monday was similar to her 45 percent to 42 percent advantage over Trump in a Reuters/Ipsos poll from the previous week.

The new poll also suggested that voters share a negative outlook on the economy and immigration, generally favouring Trump’s approach to these issues. About 60 percent believed the economy was moving in the wrong direction.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker, as of October 22, Harris was leading in the national polls and had a 1.9 percentage-point lead over Trump.

National surveys show valuable insights into voter sentiment, but the outcome of the Electoral College – determined by state-by-state results – ultimately decides the winner, with seven battleground states expected to be critical.

The difference between Harris and Trump in each of the seven battleground states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada — is within the margin of error of polls. That means the two candidates are effectively tied across these states, with Trump marginally ahead in the poll averages for Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona, and Harris with a wafer-thin lead in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

If these marginal differences between their polling numbers hold, Trump is likely to win the presidency. But if polls undercounted support for Harris in even one of the battleground states Trump leads in, the outcome could be a win for the incumbent vice president, Al Jazeera reported

