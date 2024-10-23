Harris, Trump canvass for votes in wrap up campaign tour

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are trying to sway voters in the final week of campaigns from going to wrap up interviews to holding round table discussion both are putting effort to convince voters they are right candidates.

Harris and her team on Tuesday had an interview with NBC in Washington where she said was prepared to challenge any early victory claim made by Trump, emphasising that her priority is defeating him.

She said the Democrats “have the resources and expertise” to counter any attempts by Trump to undermine the election.

“This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol and some 140 law enforcement officers were attacked, some were killed. This is a very serious matter,” she added.

She was also interviewed by Telemundo, a Spanish-language television network in the US. During the interview, she said, according to a report by The Associated Press news agency, that she will work to build an economy that “supports the working class”. She also emphasised her focus on solutions that “could bring more capital” to the community. This interview is set to air on Wednesday at 23:00 GMT.

Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, took aim at Trump while addressing a crowd in Madison, Wisconsin, before former President Barack Obama’s appearance. Walz said Trump had no stamina and was meandering in his speeches.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump criticised Harris for not making any campaign appearances that day.

During his speech in Madison, Wisconsin, Obama said he had already voted in Chicago. Obama told the crowd: “If you haven’t voted yet, I won’t be offended if you just walk out right now [to go vote].”

He also took potshots at Trump. “You’d be worried if grandpa was acting like” Trump, Obama said.

“This is coming from somebody who wants unchecked power,” Obama said. “So, Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page.”

Trump held a roundtable with Latino leaders in Florida. In his opening remarks, prominent Florida Republicans, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and US Senator Rick Scott, highlighted Trump’s record of supporting the Hispanic community during his previous term.

According to Al Jazeera, Harris has strong support among Latino voters, while Trump is working to secure key endorsements from the community, especially in politically vital states.

“When we look at the battleground states, according to Voto Latino, Harris has the support of 63 percent of Latino voters, while Trump has less than half of that at 31 percent,”.

“What he will be trying to do is not to supersede the support that Harris has, but to prise enough Latino voters away from her, especially in states like Nevada and Arizona … to try to get a path to victory, and there are signs especially among male Latino voters that he might be able to do that,” he added.

