Harris smashes fundraising numbers, three times higher than Trumps’, records $1bn

Kamala Harris, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party has smashed campaign fundraising numbers recording $1 billion dollars in donations received from supporters which is three times higher than that of Republican rival Donald Trump.

According to the Federal Election Commission filings on Sunday, Harris’ campaign and its allied party committees raised over $359 million in September alone which was higher than $160 million raised by Trump’s campaign and allied groups.

Harris and her team also entered October with over $346 million on hand while Trump’s aides said his campaign and its affiliated groups had $283 million.

Since launching her presidential campaign bid, Harris has significantly out-raised and outspent Trump and has built a vastly bigger campaign than the Republican nominee.

However, It is perceived that the growth in Harris’ fund came after the Presidential debate where many held the opinion that she outperformed Trump.

Both Harris and Trump have spent a majority of these funds on advertising, Harris’ team spent about $222 million of the $270 million raised in September on media buys and production costs. Trump spent about $53 million on media costs, a slightly smaller proportion of the $78 million that his campaign spent during that 30-day period.

The previous record for the highest campaign fund was Joe Biden during the 2020 elections in the third quarter of 2020, when his campaign and allied groups reported about $888 million in total fund-raising, based on self-reported totals. Harris’s $378 million was less than the record-setting $383 million that Biden’s team raised in September 2020. While Trump’s $160 million in September 2024 is less than the $248 million he raised in September 2020.

