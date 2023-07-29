African Union orders Niger coup leaders back to the barracks in 15 days

Leaders of the military coup in neighboring Niger Republic have been given 15 days by the African Union to return to the barracks and restore democratic governance.

The AU warned of severe consequences if the military chiefs did not heed the call.

Rhe African Union threat came after the US and the European Union issued similar rebuff of the coup leaders who sacked the civilian government of President Mohammed Bazoum who was elected in 2021 in the first civilian handover of power.

On Friday the head of the presidential guards unit Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself Niger’s new leader.

He said insecurity, economic woes and corruption led him to seize power.