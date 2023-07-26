Niger Republic’s attempted coup: What you should know

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, security sources told Reuters that soldiers from the presidential guard in Niger had held President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in Niamey.

The palace had been blocked off by military vehicles since morning, and ministries next to the palace had also been blocked off. Staff inside the palace had not been able to access their offices.

The soldiers who had held Bazoum were said to be protesting against the government’s handling of the country’s security situation. Niger has been plagued by a number of security challenges, including terrorist attacks and intercommunal violence.

The presidency said in a statement that Bazoum and his family were well, and that the army was ready to attack the soldiers if they did not come to their senses.

The situation was still unfolding as of Wednesday afternoon, but there was no indication that the soldiers had any intention of harming Bazoum.

The event in Niger is a reminder of the security challenges facing the country and the potential for military intervention in politics.