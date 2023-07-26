Tinubu calls for restraints as guards face off with Bazoum, Niger Republic’s leader

President Bola Tinubu has appealed for restraints over what he described as “unpleasant development” around Niger’s highest political leadership.

The President’s statement is coming on the heels of reports that access to the residence and offices of the President Mohamed Bazoum was blocked off Wednesday by members of the elite Presidential Guard.

Disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices, and after talks broke down held the president, Mohammed Bazoum hostage, reports said. It was gathered that the country’s army have given them an ultimatum.

Tinubu who is the current Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS), said the “leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country”.

“ It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu assured that the ECOWAS leadership “ is closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

The ECOWAS chairman said: “I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

The Nigerian neighbours is one of the most unstable nations in the world, with four coups since independence from France in 1960 as well as numerous other attempts on power.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had initiated rail and road projects from Abuja to Maradi, in Niger Republic as part of measures to strengthen trade between the two countries.