Carolyn is a development professional highly experienced in program design and management with bias in girl-centred programming. She is motivated to contribute to the advancement of the protection of human rights in the society with bias in the protection of girls and women’s rights and access to equal participation in economic development. She is passionate…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login