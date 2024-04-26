Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, CEO, Akello & Executive Director, Delta Philanthropies

Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa is a social entrepreneur and technology executive that is passionate about creating innovative solutions to the challenges facing vulnerable communities in Africa. She has dedicated her career to leveraging the power of technology to transform education and drive positive change by expanding access to quality learning opportunities for students across the continent through her work in the Edtech space.

Elizabeth believes that “Leadership is not just about having a title or position, but rather about having a vision, inspiring others, and making a positive impact.” For her, to be an effective leader, it is important to learn and develop oneself continuously, to stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies, and to be open to feedback and innovative ideas. She believes that lifelong learning and development are essential, not only for personal growth, but also for the growth of the organisations and communities we serve, by working together and sharing our knowledge and experiences, we can achieve our goals and create a better future for all.

As founder of Simba Education and CEO of Akello, Elizabeth is committed to driving both companies’ missions of using technology to transform education in Africa. She is focused on developing digital solutions that are affordable, accessible, and effective, with the aim of bridging the educational divide and ensuring that all students can reach their full potential.

Furthermore, she says education is vital to Africa’s progress, and that despite commendable strides in the past 60 years, insufficient funding, COVID-19, and gender disparities remain challenges. “In 2021, 21 African heads of state signed the Declaration on Education Financing, which is a significant step forward.” She stated.

In addition to her work in the Edtech space, she is also an executive director at Delta Philanthropies, where she is involved in managing the philanthropic efforts of her family’s foundation. Delta Philanthropies has supported the development of innovative educational programmes, the construction of schools and classrooms, and the provision of scholarships and other forms of financial support for students.

Tanya is also actively involved in several other philanthropic initiatives, including Higher Life Foundation, where she leads the programmes and implementation team and serves as a board member of the African Philanthropy Forum.

Her ambition is to drive meaningful change and positively impact the lives of people across the continent through her work in the Edtech and philanthropic sectors.

In 2018, she was named on the Choiseul 100 Africa list, which recognises young African leaders who are driving the development of Africa. In the same year, she was also honoured as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) under the category of Education & Academia.