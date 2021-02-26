Ogechi Adeola (PhD), Associate Professor, Marketing and Academic Director, Sales & Marketing Academy, LBS, Pan-Atlantic University

Ogechi Adeola is an Associate Professor of Marketing and the Academic Director of the Sales & Marketing Academy at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University. She started her career at Citibank Nigeria and spent approximately 14 years in the nation’s financial sector during which she garnered experience in strategy, product development, sales and marketing, customer service…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login