Jadesola Adedeji, co-founder, STEM Mets Resources

Jadesola Adedeji is the co-founder of STEM Mets Resources, a social enterprise that provides 21st century skills training to children and youths in Nigeria and Africa using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based activities and programmes. With over 10 years of experience as an impact entrepreneur, she is passionate about changing the landscape of education in Africa and preparing the next generation of employees, entrepreneurs, creators and innovators.

Her work has involved partnering with global organisations such as Airbus Foundation and leading EdTech companies to bring innovative and creative STEM teaching and learning solutions to over 20,000 learners and 500 teachers. She is also the co-convener of the annual STEAMFUN Fest, which has reached over 10,000 parents and children across four African countries.

As a ‘STEMinist’, she advocates for more girls and women to pursue STEM careers and opportunities. To scale up her impact and vision, she has participated in several prestigious programmes and networks, such as Vital Voices, USC Edventures, Praxis, and INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme.

By investing in early childhood development and fostering creativity and innovation, STEM Mets Resources plays a crucial role in bridging the gap created from the mismatch between traditional academic skills and skills required in the 21st century workplace. Employment ready skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, communication, collaboration and analytical skills are crucial and at STEM Mets Resources, they believe in starting them young.

With a recent strategic partnership with Airbus Foundation, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, they now offer the Airbus Little Engineer A380 Assembly Workshop for learners aged 11-16, with the aim of introducing them to the world of robotics and the aviation industry.

As a pharmacist and owner of Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, she managed employees at both locations, managed dispensing activities, supervised inventory management, coordinated and developed the pharmaceutical supply chain for the stores, liaised with physicians, nurses, medical representatives and other allied healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, Jadesola coordinated marketing activities including clinics, professional visits to physicians, and organised health and wellness events for corporate clients (CP Rail, ConocoPhillips). She had primary responsibilities for all pharmaceutical compounding activities at the stores, including training overseas pharmacists for Canadian pharmacy examinations.

As senior regulatory executive (Taiwan & South Korea) for GSK, she provided technical and strategic support to Taiwan and Korea to ensure timely submission of registration documents and rapid product approvals, participated in development and implementation of regulatory strategies for new and existing pharmaceutical products, and assisted in educating and training in-country personnel in changes in the regulatory environment.