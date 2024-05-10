Kemi Ogunkoya, co-founder, LeaderX

Kemi Ogunkoya is a respected human resource consultant, leadership coach, management consultant, author, and keynote speaker with over a decade of experience in delivering high-impact leadership development, cultural alignment, and performance acceleration interventions to businesses and leaders across Africa, North America, and Asia. Her deep understanding of human performance and her ability to equip leaders with the appropriate skills and knowledge to effectively perform on their jobs and businesses has led to successful leadership transitions and organisational growth for her clients.

Through her practical, outcome-based sessions, Kemi provides leaders with actionable solutions to their personal and organisational challenges. Kemi is also the co-founder of LeaderX, a mobile application that helps leaders develop their leadership skills in real time. She has established herself as a thought leader in the industry.

Ogunkoya is the author of the best-selling book, ‘The Leadership Guardian’, and has also written ‘The Goal Mastery’ and ‘Magical Pills’. Recognised as a leading expert in her field, Kemi has been named in the top 10 among leadership experts in Nigeria and among the top 15 women in transformational leadership in Africa. Kemi sits on the board of The PowerWoman Network, Lead Africa Now, and Young Leaders Council.

Ogunkoya has received several awards for her work, including the ‘Role Model of the Year 2022’ and ‘Eloy Awards Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2020’. She has been recognised by the African Chamber of Commerce and Industry for her role and contribution to youth development in Africa.

Her clients are top business leaders across various industries, including but not limited to oil and gas, aviation, financial services, technology, education, SMEs, and public sectors. Organisations such as Google, KPMG, Airtel, and many more have all benefited from her transformational sessions.

Kemi’s unique approach and proven methods have made her a sought-after speaker and consultant for organisations looking to build a culture of engagement and high performance.

In today’s hyper-competitive landscape, Kemi says the ability to lead strategically isn’t just a skill, it’s a competitive advantage. It’s about fostering innovation, driving sustainable growth, and steering organisations towards their full potential. For her, it’s about charting a course amidst uncertainty, inspiring teams towards a common vision, and making calculated decisions that drive growth.

Throughout her journey, Kemi has come to greatly appreciate the essence of developing strategic leadership and the profound impact it can have on individuals and an organisation’s trajectory.

“As we continue to embrace the ever-evolving nature of business, nurturing strategic leadership remains paramount, ensuring that organisations not only survive but thrive in the face of uncertainty. Let’s get more intentional about empowering leaders.” She said.