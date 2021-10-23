Greedy politicians cause of insecurity in Nigeria – Rev Keenam

The convener of the first Nigeria International Day of Prayer, Rev. Godswill Keenam says greedy politicians are the cause of pockets of crises inflaming insecurity security in Nigeria.

Keenam spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend, saying millions of citizens from the comfort of their homes, need to stand in the gap for Nigeria, through prayers, to enable it overcome its security challenges.

The man of God explained that in 36 days they were able to pray in 36 states of the country to end the violence that have enveloped the different parts of Nigeria.

He maintained that the prophetic prayer initiative on ending violence crisis in Nigeria was a deliberate and strategic plans to bring peace in Nigeria after pockets of violence rocking many States in Nigeria. He further stated that while the group is looking forward to praying in Nasarawa State, it has become expedient that people come together to fight the common enemy which is the lack of peace within the country.

Insecurity security in Nigeria

According to Keenam who is also an American preacher, Nigeria must realise that it is not an issue with denomination but how the Christians can come and salvage the country from those that don’t wish us well.

Keenam also blames some politicians who want to rule at all cost, most of the security crisis are caused by some bad eggs in government because of their political ambition.

“They need power and they do everything possible to get power and this can generate crisis” he said. He call on the church to brass up the challenge and play a central role to bring peace to all.

Reverend Godswill Keenam tasked the church to join politics on the positive side to change the narrative. He narrated how many American Christians have joined politics to change governance.

On the challenge of organising the prayer across Nigeria, he said although no official letter have been written to the government for financial support, but individuals, pastors are ever ready to finish the task at hand to bring peace to Nigeria and call for their support for the programme.

While expressing optimism that the church would raise good leaders to redirect the affairs of the country, he emphasised that the church must not leave politics for politicians alone.