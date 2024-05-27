Gov Nwifuru to approach state assembly for supplementary budget 

Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State says he will approach the State House of Assembly for approval of the supplementary budget to execute more projects.

The Governor made this known during a Thanksgiving service to mark his one year in office at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki on Sunday.

The Governor who said that his administration has so far ensured effective implementation of this year’s budget said the supplementary budget will enable him to undertake and complete some key projects such as the Olympics Stadium and Vanco junction flyover among others.

“I am delighted to be here this afternoon. It is not because we are too righteous, but “Because God chose you to work for Him”.

“If we are to thank God for what He has done for us, it will not be enough even till tomorrow.

“I am grateful to God when I look at my background and the incidences behind where I am today. “I appreciate all those that contested the election with me.

“We are thanking God for Ebonyi State. We are very hardworking, respectful, and industrious.

“There is nowhere you will not see Ebonyians in Nigeria”, he said.

The Governor noted that all the projects embarked upon by his administration have been fully paid for, assuring that efforts will be intensified to industrialize the State.

“We have revitalized the pipes production company and we intend to get more machines to make it fully operational, including the State Recycling Plant. It is part of the reasons for the supplementary budget.”

Governor Nwifuru also assured that adequate compensation will be paid to those whose property was affected by – the ongoing construction of the flyover at the Vanco junction.

He called on the people to continue to offer their support and prayers for the success of his administration.

The Catholic Bishop of Abalaliki, Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu acknowledged the modest achievements of the Governor in the last year especially in the area of human capital development.

The Bishop who was represented by monsignor Felix Onwukaike appealed to the Governor to also ensure the maintenance of structures put in place by his predecessor.