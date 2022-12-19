Uber offers 50% off on rides to collect PVC

Uber has commenced a promotion it says will give users a 50 percent discount on trips they book through the app to and from specified Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection centres in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

The promotion will apply on weekdays between 8am-5pm, starting on December 15 and lasting for five weeks, the company said in a press release.

The decision comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that, of the 84 million registered PVCs, more than 20 million have yet to be collected nationally.

The Independent National Elections Commission announced that the collection of PVC cards would start at INEC offices in each of the 774 local government areas countrywide from the 12th of December.

This promotion is expected to incentivize Uber riders to collect their permanent voter cards, for them to take part in the General Elections.

Read also: Uber, Bolt raise service charge

“We are proud to play a role in helping riders access convenient, affordable and reliable trips at such an important time for the country. We believe that mobility should not be a barrier in allowing people to take part in such an important civic exercise as voting in the General Elections. We hope as many riders as possible will take advantage of promotional fares to collect their PVCs,” says Tope Akinwumi, country manager, Uber Nigeria.

“Uber is passionate about helping people move around their city with ease and as a result, never stops raising the bar on safety to ensure that riders and drivers feel safe whenever they take a trip on the platform,” the statement read.