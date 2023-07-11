Sustainable mobility in focus as CIOTA, transport managers converge in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration Nigeria (CIOTA) has perfected plans to bring together industry experts to brainstorm on ways to advance Nigeria’s transport system to achieve sustainable mobility.

According to the organisers, the two-day conference scheduled for the 26 and 27 July in Abuja will serve as a platform for policymakers, experts, and enthusiasts to address critical issues shaping Nigeria’s transportation landscape.

Themed ‘Impact of Transportation Practices on Security and Sustainable Mobility,’ Chinwe Uwaegbute, national publicity secretary at CIOTA Nigeria, said the conference will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and collaborations that will drive positive change in the transportation sector.

Uwaegbute said the event is open to transport managers, industry experts, government representatives, academics, and all individuals passionate about advancing transportation practices for a secure and sustainable future.

According to her, it will opportunity to shed light on innovative solutions, practices, and strategies to tackle challenges in transportation while ensuring an efficient and secure system that supports sustainable development.

She further said that speakers from NURTW, VIO, NDLEA, MOMAN, ADIN, and more will participate in the conference, discussing a wide range of topics including the implications of subsidies, environmental challenges, transportation management practices, and the harmonisation of road taxes, among others.

CIOTA Nigeria is a prominent organisation committed to promoting excellence in the transportation industry. With a mission to drive innovation, knowledge sharing, and professional development, CIOTA Nigeria organizes impactful events and initiatives to advance transportation practices across Nigeria.