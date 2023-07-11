Kia Nigeria targets ease of repairs for customers at Monsoon clinic

Kia Nigeria, one of the leading automobile companies, has introduced the Monsoon Service Clinic, an exclusive service offer designed to help customers navigate the rainy season without any worries.

With a focus on providing exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction, Kia Nigeria aims to enhance the ownership experience of its valued customers.

Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager at Kia Nigeria, expressed excitement over the Monsoon Service Clinic, which he said will cushion the effects that come with the rainy season.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with peace of mind and ensure their Kia vehicles are in top condition to handle any weather conditions. The Monsoon Service Clinic offers a range of exciting benefits and discounts, allowing our customers to maintain their vehicles with ease,” he said.

“It offers customers an array of exclusive benefits and incredible savings. With this, Kia owners can take advantage of a range of services designed to enhance their driving experience and ensure their vehicles are in top condition.

“One of the standout offers is a generous 20 percent discount on labour charges, making servicing your Kia vehicle more affordable than ever. This allows customers to properly maintain their vehicles without breaking the bank,” he said.

According to him, “Customers can stay safe and comfortable during the rainy season with a complimentary AC check. This service ensures that Kia owners can drive with peace of mind, with properly functioning air conditioning systems that demist windshields for clear visibility.”

Read also: Leadway Group launches unified campaign across products lines

Olawale said that Kia Nigeria understands the importance of using high-quality parts, which is why we are offering a 5 percent discount on genuine Kia parts.

“This guarantee of quality ensures optimal performance and longevity for your Kia vehicle. Customer safety is a top priority, and to that end, Kia Nigeria is providing a free multi-point check during the Monsoon Service Clinic. Expert technicians will inspect various vehicle components, identifying any potential issues and offering peace of mind on the road”, added Olawale.

To appreciate customers, Kia Nigeria is offering 7.5 percent cash back coupons on service bills. This allows customers to enjoy additional savings on future services or parts purchases. Also, every service during the Monsoon Service Clinic includes a complimentary car wash. Customers can leave the service centre with a sparkling clean Kia, ready to take on the rainy season in style.

It aims to ensure that Kia Nigeria customers can drive with confidence and peace of mind during the rainy season. By availing of these exclusive offers, customers can maintain their Kia vehicles in excellent condition and be prepared for any weather conditions that come their way.

Kia customers can now schedule a service appointment at any accredited Kia service centre and take advantage of these exclusive offers.