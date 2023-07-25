South Korean automaker opens window for Nigerians to book Kia K8 Sedan

South Korean automaker has opened the window for Nigeria’s automotive lovers to book the highly anticipated Kia K8 sedan recently introduced into the market.

With this, customers can reserve their orders, securing their chance to experience the epitome of automotive opulence because, with the arrival of the Kia K8, Nigeria’s roads are about to witness a new level of luxury and sophistication.

Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager of Kia Nigeria, the automaker was delighted to announce that the Kia K8 is now within reach of its esteemed customers in Nigeria.

“This exceptional sedan represents a pinnacle of luxury, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology. It stands out with its sleek and dynamic exterior design, commanding attention wherever it roams. Its meticulously crafted interior exudes a sense of opulence, seamlessly blending refined craftsmanship with utmost comfort,” he said.

Olawale said the car is designed to provide an extraordinary driving experience, combining power, agility, and refinement. It embodies Kia’s commitment to delivering vehicles that inspire and captivate.

Mathews Kuruvilla, general manager of Kia Nigeria, said the Kia K8 is a true masterpiece in automotive design, offering a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort that is simply unrivaled.

From its responsive turbocharged engines to its agile and smooth handling, the K8 guarantees a performance that will leave drivers awestruck.

Kuruvilla said the new car ensures a seamless and enjoyable driving experience with its comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies and intuitive connectivity features.