TotalEnergies commits to driving CNG adoption, quality service across stations

TotalEnergies has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and improving service quality at its stations across Nigeria in line with the federal government initiative to adopt cleaner and cheaper fuel.

The energy giant, which operates over 514 service stations nationwide, has outlined a strategic plan to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy while ensuring customer satisfaction.

As part of its efforts, TotalEnergies aims to make CNG more accessible to motorists as the country continues to shift towards more sustainable energy sources. The company believes that increasing the availability of CNG at its stations will help reduce carbon emissions and provide customers with a cleaner, more cost-effective fuel option.

Samba Seye, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC, highlighted that the Africa Customer Service Week, held from October 3 to 10, was a way to express their gratitude to loyal customers and key partners who have supported the brand for the past seven years.

In addition to its CNG initiative, TotalEnergies is focused on delivering high-quality services across its stations. The company has been investing in staff training and technology upgrades to ensure that customers receive top-tier service at every interaction.

Seye emphasised that these customers have been part of their growth and success as a business, which is why they are celebrated for a whole week, yearly.

He said: “Our customers are our priority, hence we are taking this opportunity to come to see them, relate with them, gather feedback on ways we can improve our services and also support them.

“We have stayed committed to our services all these years as we spend a lot in training our team, ensuring our integrity is kept high. With the feedback that will be gathered from this programme, we hope to access, implement and take out actions that will improve our products and services to the public.”

