Buy petrol at N1000/litre or CNG at N200 – Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu says that Nigerian drivers now face a choice: they can either pay N1,000 per litre for regular petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) or use a cheaper alternative – Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at N200 per Standard Cubic Metre.

According to The Punch, the president shared this information during a meeting with executives from the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO), including director Mr. Ramesh Kasangra. The meeting took place Tuesday at the State House in Abuja, as reported by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement titled “President Tinubu meets NIPCO executives, commends investments in the CNG sector.”

Read Also: Nigeria needs high oil production to alleviate FX pressure, says Edun

“Nigeria’s motorists can buy petrol at N1,000 per litre or equivalent gas per Standard Cubic Meter at N200. We have also introduced incentives for commercial motorists to convert from petrol to gas” free of cost,” Tinubu said.

The statement read partly, “The President commended NIPCO’s contributions to the nation’s energy transition efforts, particularly its support for the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

“During the meeting, President Tinubu acknowledged NIPCO’s role as a critical player in enhancing the adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel, noting that such investments align with his administration’s energy security and economic diversification strategy.

“He emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in driving the transition to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions for Nigerians.

“The President lauded NIPCO’s efforts in promoting and supporting the “Switch to CNG” campaign, which has been instrumental in boosting public awareness and providing affordable CNG conversion kits even before the official kickoff of the Presidential CNG Initiative.”

Share