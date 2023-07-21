Here are 10 fuel-efficient cars to buy as petrol prices surge

As Nigerians grapple with higher petrol prices following the removal of subsidy, many potential car buyers are now being cautious of the petrol efficiency of the vehicles they buy.

Today, Nigerians want to buy cars that are not only cost-effective to maintain but also fuel-efficient to use.

Less than two months back, the pump price of petrol, which stood at N195/litre during the subsidy era, was adjusted to N488-N557/litre in May. It is now being sold for more than N600/litre.

This has imposed a huge cost burden on car users and has further reinforced the need for car buyers to be more cautious of the fuel efficiency of the vehicle they are buying.

“Nigerians are now more interested in buying cars with good fuel consumption or that have fuel efficiency due to the high pump prices of fuel,” said Maxim Makarchuk, chief operating officer of Cars45 and Jiji, a known brand in the used car market in Nigeria.

Below are 10 fuel-efficient cars to consider in the post-subsidy era.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular cars in Nigeria and is considered as one the most fuel-efficient. Almost every Nigerian desires to own a Toyota Corolla due to its economical nature. Research has shown that the fuel economy power of Corolla ranges from 10 km/litre to 13.7 km/litre.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is another car that is popular in Nigeria. It is said that the engine of the Honda Civic has a fuel range of 12.3 km/litre to 13.9 km/litre.

Mazda 3

Another brand of car on Nigerian roads that is built with an engine that is very economical with fuel is Mazda 3. The Mazda 3 brand of car is built to offer a feeling of luxury for its users. Its fuel efficiency ranges between 10.6 km/litre and 13.9 km/litre and it has a great engine capability.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry, which is also a popular car in Nigeria, is also considered to be fuel-efficient just like the Toyota Corolla.

According to research, the fuel-efficient capacity of the Camry ranges between 9.8 km/litre and 13.6 km/litre.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4, which is also a popular brand in Nigeria, is a mini family SUV built with space to accommodate at least five family members.

The fuel efficiency of the Toyota RAV4 ranges between 12.75 km/litre and 15.73km/litre. Therefore, if you are looking for a family car to buy that would enable you to save fuel costs, you may consider Toyota RAV4.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift is built with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that enables it to offer high output and exceptional consumption capacity to users. It consumes as little as 4.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Kia Forte

Kia Forte is a Korean-built car with an engine and safety features that help give its riders confidence when using the car. The fuel efficiency of the Kia Forte ranges from 10.7km/litre to 14.5 km/litre.

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Just like the Toyota RAV4, it is a mini family SUV that can pass for both a luxury and utility car. It has a 1.6-litre petrol engine that consumes about 5.8 litres per 100 kilometres, according to Suzuki. This means that Nigerians can consider it as an option that can help them to cut down fuel costs.

Kia Optima

Kia Optima is another brand of car in Nigeria that is known for its affordability, ease of use, and fuel economy.

According to Kia, its combined fuel consumption is estimated at 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Sonata is gradually becoming a popular brand on Nigerian roads. In addition to having in-built comfort, affordability and ease of use, the car also has fuel economy.

It offers a fuel efficiency that ranges between 8.5 km/litre and 13.9 km/litre. Therefore, it may serve the purpose that many Nigerians are looking for while considering buying a new car that will not consume too much fuel.