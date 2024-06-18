R.T. Briscoe Motors moves to set up CNG conversion centres

In a strategic move to lower costs for fleet operators in line with the ongoing Presidential initiative on the Compressed Natural Gas programme (Pi-CNG), the motors division of RT. Briscoe Plc has set up conversion centres that will make it possible for vehicles using petrol to switch to CNG.

The CNG conversion kits are manufactured in Europe with one of the best global rating standards while RT. Briscoe, automotive division has well trained technical team that can handle the installation.

Seyi Onajide, group managing director of RT Briscoe, disclosed during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos that the automotive division of the firm decided to set up a CNG and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conversion facility.

“We started the conversion of petrol or diesel engine cars into CNG and LPG without government funding and we believe it is the future. We have successfully done that on some pick-up vehicles.

“We have submitted a proposal to the Presidential CNG committee, and they invited us to participate in the CNG initiative. We believe that the average vehicle owner in Nigeria and even commuters can benefit from this initiative because it has a lot of benefits. It will save costs for the motoring public,” he said.

Pointing out that the initiative would be impeded by the non-availability of CNG and LPG refilling stations, Onajide recommended for the hybrid model.

To kick-start the project, he said, RT Briscoe has approached some corporate bodies that are fleet owners that have justifiable reasons to invest in building gas-refilled plants in their premises.

“Until the gas refilling stations are readily available, CNG would be limited to big organisations that can house and store their gas,” he added.

RT Briscoe is engaged in the sales and servicing of Toyota and Ford Motor vehicles, technical services, material handling and property development and management.

The Presidential CNG Initiative is a component of the palliative intervention of the President Bola Tinubu administration directed at providing succour to the masses from the hardships of the fuel subsidy removal.

With a projected $2.5 billion investment by 2027, the Presidential CNG initiative is poised to drive Nigeria towards a sustainable and prosperous future, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.