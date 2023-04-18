How to care for the automatic transmission system of your car

Driving a car with an automatic transmission system comes with a lot of comfort and ease for the driver as it requires less effort compared with cars with a manual transmission system.

With an automatic transmission system, once the driver puts the transmission in the drive, the car moves with ease and selects the right gear on its own.

The automatic transmission system has only two pedals, which include the accelerator and brake because cars with automatic transmissions do not require the clutch pedal.

However, to keep enjoying efficiency while driving cars with an automatic transmission system, the car owner needs to always pay serious attention to the system.

Here are how car owners can care for their car’s automatic transmission to achieve optimal performance:

Regular maintenance

The automatic transmission needs to be serviced on a regular basis to perform effectively. Therefore, the car owner must ensure that he or she changes the transmission fluid every 24,000 km and always use the right type of transmission fluid that is formulated for that particular car.

You must avoid using low-grade fluids as this may lead to transmission failure.

Check the fluid level always

It is important that the car owner checks the transmission fluid levels at least once a month because leakage can occur without the driver knowing and a low level of transmission fluid can easily lead to the failure of the transmission system. Like the oil pan, the transmission system also has its own dipstick.

Come to a complete stop before changing gear

Changing gears while the car is still in motion can cause serious damage in cars with automatic transmission systems.

To avoid this, only switch the gear from drive to reverse or vice versa once you have come to a complete stop.

Warming up the car

While driving an automatic car, you should let the car warm up for a few minutes before you put the car into the drive to allow all the vital fluids to get sufficiently warmed and to ensure proper flow. If you fail to do this, the electronic control unit (ECU) tries to warm up the automatic transmission fluids quickly by preventing the automatic gearbox from shifting to keep the revs higher and longer to generate heat.

Do not tow heavy loads

Towing or carrying heavy cargo causes the transmission to send more engine power to the driving wheels, which can cause it to overheat faster than the engine. This action can lead to severe engine stress and early transmission failure.

Do not drive with mismatched tires

Driving with a smaller spare tire can overwork the automatic transmission and ruin your vehicle’s wheel alignment. This causes the engine to put in additional energy to correct these problems and leads to early transmission failure. To avoid this get the punctured or damaged tire fixed as soon as possible.

Avoid changing to neutral at every stop

The driver does not need to shift the transmission to neutral at every traffic light stop because such action can disengage the transmission in cars with automatic transmissions. Constant shifting from drive to neutral and vice versa can damage the transmission. Applying the brake at stop signals can avoid this as it prevents the transmission from disengaging.

Have adequate fuel in your tank

The complex system of the automatic transmission requires you to maintain an ample fuel supply for proper lubrication. Having low levels of fuel can cause your engine to overheat quickly leading to engine damage.

Cooling System Maintenance

Car owners need to check the fluid lines to and from the transmission to the radiator periodically to avoid leaks and overheating because not having adequate levels of cooling fluid can cause overheating. The vehicle’s cooling system is designed to help cool the hot transmission fluid before sending it back to the transmission.

Always clean the electrical system and check the battery

All automatic transmission vehicles rely on electronics to control the functioning of the transmission and other driving systems. A weak battery or an unclean electrical system can hinder the system from functioning correctly.

When taking the car in for maintenance, always ask the mechanic to pay special attention to the battery, alternator, and wiring. Reacting quickly to minor transmission issues can save you a lot of money in the long run.