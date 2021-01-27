Hero Motocorp committed to building future mobility

Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has recently unveiled a range of mobility solutions that will reshape the future of mobility across the global market, even as it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. It becomes the only Indain automotive manufacturer to achieve the incredible landmark.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour motorcycles and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 scooters that will go on sale from next month.

With the 100 millionth bikes called the Xtreme 160R, rolling out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand, this is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero Motocorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Read Also: Ignoring oil investors’ concerns may derail PIB

Achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global feats of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years.

Focused on sustainable growth, the company has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, research and development (R&D) and manufacturing ecosystems. It also continuously works towards the progress of the societies it operates in.

To mark the occasion, Pawan Munjal, chairman and chief executive officer, Hero Motocorp unveiled six special celebration edition models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.