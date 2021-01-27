Debutant Geely Emgrand 7, X7-sport redefines luxury in Nigeria

Another chapter was opened in Nigeria last weekend, when Mikano International Limited, exclusive partner of Geely Nigeria hosted personalities during the glamorous unveiling of the Emgrand7 & X7-sport models.

With ZORYA Place Victoria Island Lagos as venue, the event had in attendance Niyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment.during the night of glitz and razzmatazz, Mofid Karameh, chairman and chief executive, Mikano International Limited further gave insight on the journey to partnering with Geely saying, “It took us 10 years to make up our mind on which company to bring into Nigeria, so we can be sure to deliver the best to our esteemed customers”.

Presenting the Mikano-geely partnership details to enthusiastic audience, Kamal Karameh, Mikano’s general manager operations said that Mikano officially signed the partnership with the automaker in 2019 and further elaborated on the global strength of Geely Auto and some very inspiring details about them.

“Geely is one of the world’s top automakers and the owner of Volvo car group, as well as the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (group to which Mercedes Benz belongs) with sales exceeding 2.1 million cars, thereby placing it among the world’s top car manufacturers.

With more than $14 billion investment over the last 10 years in R&D and plans to further invest for the next five years, it is committed to providing the highest level of modern technologies in its industry which has seen Geely recorded notable growth indexes.

Minister of industry, trade and investment, in his short speech commended Mikano on its passion for investment in the country while encouraging more investors to emulate the company.

Karameh further elaborated that the partnership has brought the Geely global stamp of excellence and the Mikano type-tested power and service and availability into cars specifically engineered and assembled here for the Nigerian market.

Geely auto general manager for African market, Shubin Liu, in his virtual speech, commended the legacy of MIL and expressed his confidence in the positive outcome of their partnership with Geely for the Nigerian automobile market.

Also in a short speech by the Mikano sales manager, Ralph Haidar for Geely disclosed that the Emgrand 7 and X7 Sport models come with a comprehensive three year free insurance, three year free servicing and five year warranty.

On the brands USPS, he disclosed the high technology endowment of the brand as well as its well-engineered functionality, using influences from Volvo and other acquired auto companies. Entry price of each model were announced as N13.4million for the X7 Sport and N8.7 million for the Emgrand 7 sedan respectively.