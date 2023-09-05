Carloha Nigeria unveils ‘The Palms’ outlet to showcase Electric Vehicles

Carloha Nigeria, one of the leading names in the automotive industry, has unveiled a new outlet at the Palms in Lekki, Lagos where it plans to showcase cutting-edge electric vehicles together with other luxury range of cars.

The outlet marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey as the highly acclaimed Tesla X model, alongside other brands was to be put on display. It also solidifies the firm’s position as a leader in Nigeria’s auto market.

Speaking at the official launch in Lagos recently, Joseph Omokhapue, director of Sales and Marketing for Carloha Nigeria, emphasised the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled customer experience.

Omokhapue said the display of cutting-edge vehicles with advanced technology, and eco-friendly features shows the future of sustainable transportation in Nigeria.

According to him, the new showroom will provide an exceptional car-buying experience due to the wide range of high-quality vehicles on display.

“We offer financing options and affordable car buying to customers in order to make vehicle ownership easy. We also do trade-in offers, adequate after-sales service, and a three-month warranty,” he said.

On his part, Edward Anugwom, CEO of Hyride, said customers’ trust and loyalty are behind Carloha’s success and have propelled it to where it stands today.

Anugwom, who was the special guest, said the new outlet will become a hub where automobile aficionados, trendsetters, and those who seek the extraordinary will come together to explore, experience, and engage.

“We celebrate more than just the opening of a showroom. We celebrate the artistry that goes into each and every design, the craftsmanship that transforms raw materials into timeless pieces, and the vision that brings it together. Carloha doesn’t just sell automobiles; it creates a statement, an expression of individuality that resonates with those who appreciate the finer things in life,” he said.

He however urged customers to embrace the promise of new automobile collections that will grace the walls and the memories that will be created within the spaces.

Carloha Automobiles is a front-runner in the automotive industry, pushing boundaries and setting new standards with its commitment to sustainable mobility.

There was also a raffle draw which added excitement to the launch event with a few guests winning some precious gifts.