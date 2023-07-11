FG moves to scale up production of electric vehicles

Nigeria’s post-fuel subsidy era appears to be heading the way of electric as the federal government, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has acquired locally-assembled electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian mobility technology company, Jet Motors, a move that may signal the future of mainstream mobility in the country.

Jelani Aliyu, director general of the NADDC, informed that government is set to put a policy in place to scale up the production of Electric Vehicles working in partnership with local automotive companies and other relevant stakeholders.

Aliyu said this on Monday when Jet Motors presented two locally-produced electric vehicles in Abuja. He informed that the NADDC will in the next two weeks, ratify Electric Vehicle Development Plan, which is a set of fiscal and non fiscal incentives and other programmes such as training of mechanics to support local production of electric vehicles.

“We will ratify the document in the next two weeks and after, we will get in the buy-in of every relevant stakeholder, put it before of senior leadership and once it is approved, implementation will begin”, he said.

Explaining further, the DG said the document contains a time frame, certain percentages, and targets that must be met, but the ultimate goal is that by 2060, Nigeria is net zero.

“In terms of local production, we are looking at least 30 percent local production of electric vehicles, and we are looking at a gradual phase in the increase of number of production of electric vehicles in the country; and orders and mandates for the purchase and patronage of EVs by the federal, state, and local government and even companies that are working on government contracts will be mandated to buy these type of vehicles” he said.

“Today they have presented the electric van 100% electric, NADDC is very proud of the accomplishment, NADDC will continue to give it all the necessary support. This is very vital especially now very cost effective sustainable solutions are required to ease the challenges because of higher cost of petrol and diesel.

‘So this type of development is really what we need to concentrate on, a vehicle that is indigenous, a vehicle with local content in terms of actual physical products, and intellectual property that goes in the development of the type of vehicles. A vehicle that have been developed to really be in tune with extreme conditions in Nigeria. These vehicles will offer much cost-effective transportation system. The era of EVs have come, the NADDC will give maximum support so that mass production of this type of vehicles is enabled in Nigeria, so that in every nook and cranny of the country, Nigerians will be able to benefit from this type of vehicle”, the DG also said.

Aliyu also noted that Nigeria have the renewable energy and natural resources to power this type of vehicles, such as lithium for the bathers, petrochemicals for producing composites which the vehicles need.

He enthused that local companies will have a bigger opportunity to sell their vehicles under AfCFTA.

The DG, also informed that the NADDC, working with the private sector will ensure the deployment of charging points across high ways and road networks.

Speaking, the COO of Jet Motors, Oluwemimo Osanipin, said electric vehicles were both the present and future of post-petrol mobility in Nigeria, presenting a reliable and sustainable alternative worth investing in.

On the advantages of the electric vehicles, Osanipin said they have zero emissions, making them more environment friendly, low maintenance cost and does not require servicing.

He noted that even though the initial cost of acquisition is higher, it is cheaper to use on the long run . “Within two years , you will recoup the additional cost used in procuring the vehicles. If you look at cost of maintenance for a normal commercial bus for 260km everyday, you will spend approximately N1.5 million on fuelling and maintenance, with EVs , you’re doing zero. You save more then”, he said.

The CEO , while noting that a major challenge is energy supply, informed that jet Motors is in talks with some stakeholders to invest in the energy sector to produce the energy, even off national grid.

He said if government provides incentives there will be investment in energy and charging stations

He, also informed that Jet Motors are taking to at least six state governments, and in next few months there will be EVs in other states.