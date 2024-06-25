Carloha captivates Nigeria’s auto market with Chery display in Lekki

Carloha Nigeria, the sole importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has set new standards in the Nigerian automotive market with a spectacular display in Lekki, Lagos.

Organised in line with this year’s Guardian Day, a significant occasion in China dedicated to appreciating the love, care, and support parents provide their children, the event held at Circle Mall enabled auto lovers to explore the technological innovation of Chery cars.

The centrepiece of the display includes the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro. Each vehicle attracted significant attention for its blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and unparalleled performance, promising to captivate the Nigerian market.

Carloha Nigeria extended an exclusive offer to prospective buyers in conjunction with the celebration.

According to Carloha, customers can make a down payment of N5 million on any Chery vehicle this June and enjoy a special 5 percent discount.

This initiative, it said, is part of Carloha’s commitment to making luxury and quality vehicles more accessible to Nigerians.

To further enhance customers’ experience, Carloha also offers six years of free service and a comprehensive six-year warranty or 200,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

This is to ensure that Chery owners can drive with confidence and peace of mind, knowing their investment is well-protected.

“We are confident that the Chery Tiggo 8, Tiggo 4, and Tiggo 2, will exceed expectations and set new standards in the Nigerian automotive market,” said Joseph Omokhapue, sales and marketing director for Carloha Nigeria.

He said the Guardian Day is an opportunity to honour the values of care and support, which resonate deeply with Chery’s commitment to its customers.

“The showcased models reflect Chery’s innovative design, advanced technology, and superior performance. These vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse needs of Nigerian customers, offering a blend of luxury, efficiency, and durability,” he added.

In addition to the promotional offers and service packages, visitors to the Chery display at Circle Mall were delighted with luxurious Chery-branded gift items, adding an extra layer of elegance, appreciation, and engagement for attendees.

Carloha Nigeria’s presence at Circle Mall not only highlighted the brand’s impressive lineup but also reinforced its commitment to fostering strong relationships with customers through value-added services and customer-centric promotions.

The event drew large crowds and generated significant interest. Carloha Nigeria remains dedicated to providing exceptional value and service, continuing to drive forward the standard of automotive excellence in Nigeria.