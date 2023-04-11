5 factors to consider in selecting engine oil for your car

Many car owners do not pay serious attention to the type and quality of oil used for their car engines. This is partly due to ignorance as well as the fact that such owners are yet to understand the importance of using the right oil for their car engines.

Oil is very important to car engines because without oil to lubricate and cool moving parts, or to keep them clean and help to seal the pistons in the cylinders, the engine would run for only a matter of seconds, and then seize to run.

Oil is so important that car owners must go for no less than the best engine they can get for an affordable price.

In Nigeria, for instance, most car owners only consider the money, placing emphasis on the cost of the oil rather than its suitability for their car engines.

Although there are many choices when it comes to picking the appropriate oil for your car’s engine, it is important to choose the correct oil for your car.

Today, many car owners pick oil from an off-the-shelf collection of oil but it is important to always pay attention to the oil used for one’s car engine.

Here are five things to consider while picking oil for your car engine:

Car manufacturer and series

The first step in choosing the right engine oil is knowing the make and model of your vehicle. New high-performance engines are being developed to improve efficiency and newer oil formulations have been developed to help keep up with these upgrades.

Driving environment

Whether you live in a hot or cold climate or typically use paved or unpaved roads, you should think about the conditions you normally face while driving. Different conditions can put a strain on your vehicle in different ways, such as requiring frequent changes in your engine oil. The conditions where you live, and drive are important to consider when deciding what type of motor oil is right for you.

Therefore, knowing the climate and road conditions of your driving is an important step in choosing the right engine oil for your car.

Type of engine oil

Once you know the make and model of the vehicle, you can choose the type of engine oil which could be mineral or synthetic oil. The base oil accounts for 80 percent – 90 percent of an engine oil’s makeup, making your oil type selection an important decision. Each type of oil has pros and cons, so knowing which type of oil fits your car and your driving style is crucial.

For instance, mineral oil is very likely to serve as an excellent lubricate and be cost-effective, but it is most likely to contain impurities and can cause sludge build-up. While synthetic oil is known for its excellence in chemical and thermal stability, it is relatively low solubility and comparatively high cost.

Viscosity grade

When comparing engine oil products, you may notice confusing codes with numbers and letters on the packaging. These indicate viscosity grade, a measurement of the oil’s resistance to flow. It is an important factor to consider, along with climate and driving conditions, when searching for the right engine oil.

There are two numbers that define the viscosity of an oil. The first number ends with the letter ‘W’, which stands for winter. This measurement is related to how oil flows when it is cold, such as on engine start-up. The second number is defined by how oil flows at normal operating temperatures.

Thin, low-viscosity oils flow easier to protect engine parts at colder temperatures. Thick, high-viscosity oils are typically better at maintaining film strength to protect engines at higher temperatures.

You can find the right viscosity for your vehicle by looking at the oil cap or in the owner’s manual to be able to determine that. Reading the owner’s manual enables you to know what the car manufacturer recommends for a brand-new vehicle.

Oil standards

If you take a closer look at the label, you will also find engine oil standards indicated by different acronyms such as API, ACEA, and ILSAC. This means that the product meets or exceeds the requirements set by these organisations. Specifications are important as they indicate the performance and quality of the oil.

The most popular standards are API (American Petroleum Institute) and ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association).

Making the right choice of engine oil for your car can be difficult but choosing the right engine oil will extend the engine life and allow your engine to operate efficiently.