3 things you should know about water transport in Lagos

Ferries form a part of the public transport system in many countries where substantial water bodies are available to operate boats commercially. While Nigeria is a country with places having water bodies that should drive transportation, only few formal ferry systems exist, and prominent here is Lagos.

Water transport is often described as a cheap and historically significant method of transport. It entails the movement of people and goods by boat, ship, barge or sailboat across ocean, sea, lake, canal, or river, or through other modes of water transportation.

A ferry in particular, is a boat or ship used to transport passengers across a body of water.

Considering the population of Lagos state and traffic congestion across main roads during the peak periods, water transportation via ferries could be a viable alternative to making commuting easier in the state.

Here are important things to note when using a ferry in Lagos.

● Location

Not all places in Lagos have access to water but for those that have it, here are some of the ferry operations available;

Mainland-Island

Island -Island, island-mainland

Ebute Ero to Ijegun Egba, Apapa and Marina

Marina-Takwa Bay,

Bayeku to Oke Ira Nla

Marina-Ikoyi

Ikorodu-Apapa

Marina-Badagry

Ikorodu-Oyingbo

Marina-Oyingbo

Ikorodu-Victoria Island

Ofin-Badagry

Ikoyi(Fed. Secretariat)-Ikorodu

Marina-Apapa

● Fast, convenient, and price-efficient

It is a relatively least expensive method of transit for transporting people/products between locations, and would reduce persistent gridlock on the highways. It is also quite and is very convenient. A trip of over 2 hours on the road can be 35 minutes through the water.

Unlike crowded buses plus hiked price fares in road transportation, water transportation by ferry, offers a more convenient commute. The same distance covered on road tagged at a price rate could be twice lesser when using a ferry.

● Weather

When considering using a ferry, one important thing to note is the weather, which could sometimes be a challenge during the rainy season. The weather affects the storms that might cause accidents during transit, which could be very dangerous, which is why a lifejackets are always compulsory when using water transportation.