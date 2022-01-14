Sophos Switch launches to manage access to Local Area Network

Sophos, a global security software and hardware company focused on providing cybersecurity has unveiled the Sophos Switch Series, featuring a range of network access layer switches to connect, power and control device access within a Local Area Network (LAN).

The new offering adds another component to Sophos’ secure access portfolio, which also includes Sophos Firewall and Sophos Wireless.

“Sophos Switch seamlessly integrates with the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem to extend connectivity across office LANs. We’re removing the complexities of multi-vendor deployments by providing organizations and channel partners with a single source of management, monitoring and troubleshooting,” Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos.

Switches are remotely managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform. This enables partners to oversee all customer installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

“Sophos Switch perfectly complements the existing Sophos portfolio – it was the missing piece in our IT security offering, and now gives our business even more clout. We were already very successful with Sophos Firewall, and thanks to Sophos Switch we are now able to unleash the full power of Sophos’ products and services,” Patrizio Perret, chief technology officer at Avanet.

With Sophos’ Switch, the company has added the necessary spice to the hardware with the software capabilities. “Sophos’ adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem is the magic ingredient that will make Sophos Switch something really special by enabling companies to integrate it with other Sophos security components in their network,” Perret said.

Powered by threat intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks.

Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open application programming interfaces (APIs) available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors.