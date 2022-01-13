Here are five online platforms for tech-based skills in 2022

Since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic, the quest to recruit technology-based talents has skyrocketed foremployers. This is to enable them to rebound from the effects brought about by the pandemic.

According to MyJobMag, with the advancement in technology and an introduction to remote work, a lot of companies have had to move their businesses online and this creates a need for building products that will make this shift feasible and effective.

BusinessDay did some research and found out additional 10 jobs that are being highly sought after by employers. Although these jobs are not courses studied in the Nigerian universities, they, however, can be learnt online via platforms including Google, as well as technology institutions through these five online medium.

HNG

HNG is a platform that organizes internship programmes for talented software developers, who have background knowledge on software development, for a period of three months and gets them paid weekly to further learn courses including coding.

HNG internship programmes are free and no entrance exam is needed for application, once a student or an intern starts training, they are assigned tasks weekly and get to work on real-world applications that scale. At the end of the training, finalists are connected to the best tech companies for full-time jobs and contracts.

Decagon

Decagon runs a six-month software engineering program starting with the fundamentals of computer science and selects its candidates based on merit. The institute provides the trainees with laptops, accommodation, internet, meal allowance, and a stipend for the six months duration. No upfront payment is expected. You only start to pay after you’ve completed the programme and started earning your salary.

Decagon makes its selection after a rigorous screening process aimed at identifying candidates with potential, usually those with some programming experience, or have been a part of a programming Bootcamp in the past.

Upon graduation, opportunities to work with the institution’s hiring partners including Access bank, Carbon, Renmoney, Indeed, Geocloud, among others are being provided.

Read also: African insurers eye tech, SMEs to boost 2022 growth

Udemy

Udemy is an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 100,000 courses. The online institution is currently accepting applications for courses at a promo price as low as N3,500 which ends 14th January.

Some of the courses with promo prices include python- N5,900, machine learning at N4,900, 100 days of coding-N5,900, and web development at N4,900. Others include excel, javascript, data science, and video animation.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight offers beginner, intermediate and advanced classes with a free 10-day trial to start with. To continue with the training, trainees are expected to register, pay a specific amount for the course of interest (the payment varies from course to course), and follow the video courses outlined.

The platform has two plans for its trainees, which include the core course library, paths and skill assessments, and the entire library of core and expanded courses, exams, projects, and interactive courses. For the options, $19 and $29 are to be paid monthly respectively.

Bloom Institute of Technology

Bloom institute of technology formerly known as Lambda is an online coding school that offers training on courses including data science, business intelligence, data engineering. web development, backend development, and hypertext markup language (HTML).

For students who are not U.K based, the tuition fee is $15,000 and they have various options for payment. and run the courses for a period of six months to one year depending on the type of course applied for.

After training, the institute follows up on her trainees and recommends them for jobs worldwide where applicable.