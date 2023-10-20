Nigerian interior designers embracing technology with new designs

Spazio Ideale, an interior design company based in Nigeria, recently took the spotlight at the Design Week Lagos event, raising crucial questions about the future of African design. Under the theme “Is Africa Design the Future?”, Spazio Ideale showcased its prowess in comprehensive interior design, consultancy services, and turnkey installations.

Spazio Ideale presented a blend of traditional architectural influences alongside cutting-edge 3D and virtual reality technologies at their booth. This display served as a testament to Africa’s progression in the realms of design and technology, emphasising the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the narrative of African heritage within contemporary design.

Known for their transformative designs, Spazio Ideale has left an indelible mark on various spaces, including the likes of Kuda Micro Finance Bank, Paystack, Ernst & Young (EY), Four Points by Sheraton, Branch International, Ulesson, and Heritage Bank Innovation Lab, solidifying their reputation as a driving force in the industry.

Embracing an unconventional approach, Spazio Ideale’s booth challenged the status quo, encouraging visitors to break free from conventional thinking and embrace the distinct African identity and available natural resources. This underscored the company’s dedication to fostering a unique perspective in the world of design.

Spazio Ideale also introduced their latest innovative furniture product, the Itunu Desk, during the event. The Itunu Desk, launched in 2022, serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to reimagining workspace design for the modern African professional.

Spazio Ideale’s participation at Design Week Lagos 2023 undoubtedly left a lasting impression, highlighting the transformative potential of creative design. By seamlessly amalgamating traditional elements with futuristic visions and by introducing innovative products like the Itunu Comfort Desk, Spazio Ideale has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of shaping the trajectory of African design for years to come.