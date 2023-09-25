MAN DG, others visit H&Y furniture factory, commend firm’s production capacity, products

The Director-General of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, alongside other executive members of the body, on Friday visited the factory of H&Y Furniture Manufacturers located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The MAN Executive members, who were conducted on the tour of the factory by Feyisola Abiru and her management team, applauded the expertise and production capacity of the company. They were shown high-capacity machines that process wood for furniture making. The company also provides an in-house academy where young people have the opportunity to enhance their wood furniture making skills.

Olumide Owolabi, H&Y Factory manager, during the tour, explained that the company had capacity to produce world-class furniture for all categories of clients in Nigeria. According to him, the company’s production output has been upscaled to meet the rising demands of customers.

Read also: Theresa Ojo: Inspiring woman in furniture industry

Giving insight into the factory, Owolabi said: “Our factory (H&Y), led by Feyisola Abiru, is a dynamic and innovative company specialising in the design, production, and installation of high-quality furniture solutions. With a legacy dating back to 1997 and a commitment to excellence, H&Y has earned a reputation for its modular manufacturing processes, which ensure precision, efficiency, and consistent quality. Whether furnishing corporate offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, or residential areas, H&Y’s unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with a focus on durability and innovation.

“We offer customisable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing products that transform spaces while maintaining a keen eye on environmental sustainability. H&Y Furniture Manufacturers is a symbol of timeless innovation and a trusted partner for customers seeking exceptional furniture solutions.”

He further said that for over a decade, H&Y has been a registered member of MAN.

Segun Ajayi-Kabir, in his remarks after the tour of the factory, said: “What I admire about the company is its preference for young people, which is where the future belongs. It also has products which will revolutionise the use of furniture in Nigeria. Its modern machines, and dedicated and happy workforce are also fascinating.

“And also looking into the future in terms of expanding his operations, even taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, with a market of over 1.4billion people, there is an expansive capacity to grow and the company should be a leading company in Nigeria and should be able to excel in the African continent.

Read also: Designtactics Interiors: Reviving local furniture sector, making spaces come alive

“I wish the Managing Director and team more growth. The environment is tough, there are challenges. It is only when you have resilience and you are focused on the job that you will be able to achieve success. When next visit, I believe the company will be bigger than this.”