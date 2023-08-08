NG Academy trains security agencies amidst cybersecurity challenges

NG Academy, established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), has unveiled a training program aimed at empowering security agencies with a deep understanding of Internet fundamentals and cybersecurity.

This initiative stands as a crucial step in equipping security professionals to effectively combat the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats.

NG Academy has been playing an active role in fostering a sustainable digital economy in Africa. In collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and NiRA, it recently hosted a targeted three-day training (July 25-27, 2023). Tailored for Nigerian security agencies, this initiative acknowledges their crucial role in defending against cyber threats.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of Adesola Akinsanya, the NiRA President was Muhammed Rudman, the lead facilitator, and immediate past president of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), as well as the CEO of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) expressed NiRA’s commitment to collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to train law enforcement professionals.

During his speech, he said “NiRA’s primary objective is to empower security agencies with the necessary knowledge and expertise to safeguard the nation’s critical assets from cyber threats effectively. “

Read also: Lagos approves use of digital learning devices in public schools

Rislan A. Kanya, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Baze University, spoke on the impact of cloud computing on human development in Nigeria, highlighting the significance of policy, collaboration, and operational measures. Victor Idonor, CEO of Cysec Nigeria, underscored information security principles and their relevance to combating cybercrime. The training also covered diverse topics, including Radio Frequency Identification Technology, its adoption, and its growing importance in law enforcement operations.

Other officials from various security agencies, including the EFCC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, and others, actively participated in this intensive program. Their presence reflected a collective commitment to enhancing their expertise and effectively protecting Nigeria’s digital landscape.

The training event provided a platform for experienced facilitators to share insights and strategies for combatting cyber threats. This not only enriched the training program but also facilitated the creation of invaluable networks within the security industry.

The academy’s dedication to equipping security agencies with cutting-edge knowledge in Internet fundamentals and cybersecurity is poised to have a profound impact on national security.