Lagos approves use of digital learning devices in public schools

The government of Lagos State has officially endorsed digital learning devices for use in all primary and secondary schools among teachers and students in the educational ecosystem.

Abayomi Abolaji, permanent secretary at the state ministry of education said the SuccessTAB digital devices have rich educational content and advanced applications that are capable of adding value and transforming education in the state.

“Lagos State fully endorses SuccessTAB, recognising its remarkable impact on education for all students and schools across the state.

“Having extensively used SuccessTAB across public schools in Lagos, we have witnessed its outstanding features and benefits.

SuccessTAB’s user-friendly interface, rich educational content, and advanced applications have significantly enhanced students’ learning. Its comprehensive curriculum coverage, interactive lessons, and multimedia resources engage students and foster critical thinking,” Abolaji said.

The use of the learning device during the Covid-19 pandemic addressed the challenge of continuing education as schools had to stay shut during that time.

Through a partnership with Lagos State, SuccessTAB was introduced in some public schools in the state to help bridge the learning gap.

Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin, chief executive officer of Chronicles Software speaking on the endorsement said that the SuccessTAB’s endorsement by the Lagos State is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering the most innovative educational learning device that empowers students for excellent performance.

“During the pandemic, a number of solutions were introduced by Chronicles Software to enhance and improve virtual learning for schools including Eko Success Cloud, an online platform for Lagos State teachers to organise their teaching resources, for students’ access to premium learning resources, and SuccessBOX which provided a wide range of past questions for WAEC and JAMB examinations.

Through the SuccessBOX App, Chronicles Software initiated the “SuccessBOX Excellence Award programme to recognise and celebrate high-achieving students in Lagos State,” Oluwatosin said.

Oluwatosin further said, “Today, the company records great strides as one of the leading Ed-Tech companies in the country with well over 1,200 schools in its network.

In recognition of its contributions to academic development in the state, the Lagos state government in July 2022, honoured Chronicles Software with its Platinum Award, making it the first and only Ed-Tech company to receive this award.

This was followed by the endorsement of SuccessTAB a year later precisely 20th July 2023.

The testimonials from students and their parents encourage us to continue giving our best to promote academic excellence via our SuccessTAB solution.”

The software expert reiterated that the company remains motivated in its quest to support students, parents, schools, and governments with educational technology solutions that continuously improve learning outcomes.

Chronicles Software launched SuccessTAB digital learning device in 2016 having undergone extensive research and various development phases which began in 2013.