Google to empower African small businesses with AI skills

Google has announced that it would upgrade its Hustle Academy’s curriculum to include business-focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to empower African Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

The company disclosed this in a statement marking the relaunch of the Hustle Academy, a program dedicated to accelerating the growth of SMBs in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Google highlighted that SMBs are the backbone of Africa’s economy and many need help to access funding and develop the essential skills needed to grow their businesses.

While announcing the launch of its Hustle Academy, 2024 cohort, the company said it over 10,000 businesses have benefitted since it began in 2022.

Kristy Grant, head of B2B Marketing, SSA said, “AI holds immense potential for African SMBs, enabling them to drive innovation, increase efficiency, and unlock new levels of economic growth. The Hustle Academy has supported over 10,000 businesses that have gone ahead to raise funding and create jobs since inception.

“By incorporating AI into our curriculum, we aim to amplify this impact further, equipping SMBs to harness AI technologies for improved business performance and economic progress.”

The new AI modules focus on data-driven decisions, optimising operations, and building AI-powered marketing strategies. Participants will explore practical applications through modules like ‘Boost Your Productivity with AI’ and ‘Marketing Strategy and AI,’ learning how to save time and supercharge digital outreach.