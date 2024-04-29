Google bets on AI in Africa with fresh funding

Google is set to invest in African startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) through its Startups Accelerator Africa program.

The program, which is in its eighth cohort, aims to fund startups that address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities with AI on the continent.

The three-month equity-free virtual program provides African startups with mentorship, technical resources, and access to a global network of experts and investors.

“We’re excited to support the next generation of African AI pioneers through the Google for Startups Accelerator, providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to build successful, impactful businesses.” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google. “Africa’s tech ecosystem is a hotbed of innovation, and AI has the potential to be a transformative force across various sectors.”

While highlighting that applications are open from April 29 to May 20, 2024, Google said startups stood to benefit from up to $350,000 in cloud credits, among other things. It stressed that eligible startups must be based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions and should be utilising AI/ML.