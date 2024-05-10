Nokia partners Nigeria to establish 4G/5G test lab, training initiative

Nokia Nigeria is set to establish a state-of-the-art 5G/4G test lab, leveraging its latest radio and transmission technologies to train young Nigerians at the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Digital Parks.

The move follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Bosun Tijani, the minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of the NCC with Nokia Solutions and Networks Nigeria.

The deal aims to promote Nigeria’s digital landscape and is a step towards enhancing the capacity and skill set of Nigerians in line with the NCC’s vision.

Maida, who disclosed this on his X platform, said the initiative aligns with the ministry and commission’s objective to drive digital literacy and cultivate technical talents across the nation.

In addition to establishing the advanced test lab, Nokia Nigeria plans to launch an Entrepreneur Learning Programme aimed at providing high-quality vocational training to 200 Nigerian students selected from various regions across the country.