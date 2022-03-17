Here are five reasons why cryptocurrency is rising

With the huge rise in the trend of cryptocurrency, the industry has continued to witness a boom moving from a digital currency to a trillion-dollar industry.

The towering market caps, entry of new and credible players in the crypto-space, and most importantly, the real-world possibilities hinged on the elementary blockchain technology have come up as major growth drivers.

The use of cryptocurrency varies from state to state. In some states or countries, it has become a complete form of currency or in others, it is banned or has limits. However, there is an immense rise in the use of digital currency and there are many reasons behind it.

For example, Joe Biden, U.S President, recently signed a sweeping executive order on cryptocurrency, which calls for government agencies to create a plan to regulate cryptocurrency, and to consider a government-issued central bank digital currency.

This marks the first concrete steps by the White House to regulate cryptocurrency, which has emerged as a key element in the war in Ukraine that continues to drive extra volatility in the crypto and stock markets.

Institutional adoption

Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, are now being considered as a safe-haven asset against market volatility and inflation. The current societal and economic climate also brings about a situation for people to hold less cash and stay hedged against market swings.

Recently, there has been a trend where companies are converting their cash treasuries into cryptocurrency. Square, an American payments company, bought $50 million worth of Bitcoins. Following this, Microstrategy- a public listed company in the US, converted $425 million worth of cash reserves into Bitcoin, considering it to be a better store of value.

The confidence of corporate giants in cryptocurrencies has added more merit to it as a currency and value store.

Access to public

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can be used as both – a store of value and a mode of exchange. While it has just started to gain attention as a legit payment method, it has established itself as a new asset class over the past decade.

Even if the public is unwilling to use it for transactions, many want to convert their cash into crypto because they believe that its deflationary nature makes it a better store of value and a hedge against inflation.

Inflation

Another reason for the rise in cryptocurrency is the developing inflation of the U.S. dollar. While inflation is at a normal two percent every year, ongoing boost spending is ready to vastly build the degree of inflation and reduce the dollar’s buying power.

With the new improvement bundles, the United States has added around $2.4 trillion to the economy. This has many stressing over the unavoidable decline in the dollar’s buying power and the rise in inflation.

To fend against this rising inflation, many have withdrawn from the dollar and have taken cover in resources that generally have held esteem or have even appreciated in esteem including bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Source of payment

Cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as a source of payment. Recently, PayPal said that it would start allowing its clients and shippers to purchase, sell, hold, and acknowledge Bitcoin and other digital currencies as a type of instalment.

This news pushed Bitcoin’s cost higher right away. PayPal has almost 350 million clients who will currently can without much of a stretch purchase, store, and use Bitcoin. PayPal likewise has above and beyond 20 million dynamic traders who can now acknowledge the cash.

While PayPal and Venmo are more current to crypto, there are a large group of different applications that permit its clients to purchase, sell, and hold.

Benefits to merchants and consumers

Cryptocurrencies are a hot favourite in the retail space, riding on the back of Peer-to-Peer payments and secure transactions. Despite the price volatility, top merchants are letting consumers pay using Bitcoins as well as Altcoins, owing to the transactional safety in play.

With consumers getting access to inventive crypto-related services in the future, the acceptance is only expected to move forward.