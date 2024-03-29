X-raying Premier League Top 10 Earners in 2024

Drenched in riches from superstar players and mega-rich owners, the Premier League solidifies its status as the world’s most affluent football league. This financial muscle attracts the sport’s brightest talents – managers and players alike.

The wealth of England’s top flight surpasses that of its European counterparts, drawing in premier talent with astronomical paychecks, albeit at a hefty cost.

Despite a relatively subdued transfer window, Premier League clubs still cashed out a staggering £2.5 billion across the 2023/24 winter transfer window, the second-highest spending spree in the history of the competition.

The introduction of Financial Fair Play regulations and the enforcement of profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) may have contributed to a moderation in transfer expenditures. However, lucrative television deals empower the 20 Premier League clubs to offer eye-watering contracts to their top talents.

Here, BusinessDay highlights the top 10 earners in the Premier League for the 2024 season:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £400,000 weekly wage

The midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, pulls in an impressive £400,000 every seven days. A backbone for Manchester City, the 32-year-old Belgian has etched his name as a club legend, contributing significantly to the team’s five Premier League titles under Khaldoon Al Mubarak’s ownership.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £375,000 weekly wage

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland demands a hefty £375,000 per week wage, justifying Manchester City’s substantial investment with his prolific goal-scoring prowess. His impact on Pep Guardiola’s side has been undeniable, smashing records and reshaping Man City’s attacking dynamics. Overall, the 23-year-old netted a remarkable 52 goals in 53 games, scoring 36 in the Premier League, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £350,000 weekly wage

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah commands an impressive £350,000 per week, a testament to his pivotal role in Liverpool’s successes under Jurgen Klopp. His contract extension in 2022 solidified his status as one of the highest earners in the league. He also has the Champions League crown, Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield

Casemiro (Manchester United) – £340,000 weekly wage

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner, justifies his £340,000-per-week salary at Manchester United. Despite initial doubts, the former Real Madrid ace’s performances have silenced critics, securing his position as one of the top earners in the English top-flight league.

Raphael Varane (Manchester United) – £340,000 weekly wage

Manchester United’s acquisition of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid came with a lucrative £340,000-per-week deal for the World Cup-winning defender. While facing challenges under Erik ten Hag’s management, Varane remains among the league’s highest-paid players.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – £325,000 weekly wage

Raheem Sterling‘s move to Chelsea saw him become one of the club’s highest earners, pocketing £325,000 per week. Despite struggles in front of goal, Sterling’s contributions highlight the competitive wage structure in the Premier League.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – £315,000 weekly wage

Chelsea’s record signing, Enzo Fernandez, commands a weekly wage of £315,000 following his stellar performance at the Qatar World Cup. His long-term contract underscores Chelsea’s commitment to securing top talent.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £300,000 weekly wage

Marcus Rashford‘s poor form for Manchester United is reflected in his £300,000-per-week salary. While facing criticism for inconsistency, Rashford remains among the top earners in the league.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – £300,000 weekly wage

Manchester City’s record-breaking signing, Jack Grealish, earns £300,000 per week, justifying his hefty price tag with crucial contributions to the team’s success. City’s decision to invest £100 million in acquiring a Birmingham-born star from Aston Villa was notable, especially considering Grealish’s reputation as one of the most amiable footballers globally.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – £300,000 weekly wage

Bernardo Silva‘s integral role in Manchester City’s lineup earns him a weekly wage of £300,000. As an integral player in Pep Guardiola’s system, Silva’s salary reflects his importance to the team’s structure and success.