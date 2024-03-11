De Bruyne fumes at Guardiola as Liverpool hold Man City to draw

Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola engaged in a heated argument after the midfielder was substituted in Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool.

Both teams battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield, allowing Arsenal to claim the top spot in the Premier League table.

The 32-year-old had a subdued performance at Anfield and expressed dissatisfaction with Guardiola’s decision to take him off during Sunday evening’s match.

Guardiola decided to make changes after the hour mark, and De Bruyne seemed visibly displeased with the decision.

The Citizens took an early lead when John Stones converted Kevin de Bruyne’s delivery at the near post, but Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty equalized Stones’ opener.

The outcome kept Liverpool in second place, one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City in third, with Arsenal leading on goal difference after a 2-1 victory against Brentford on Saturday.

In the final Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Liverpool dominated the second half and were unlucky not to secure victory.

Although Luis Diaz found the net for the hosts, the goal was disallowed as Nunez was offside in the buildup.

Despite being a highly anticipated match between two top teams, both goals resulted from simple defensive errors.

Liverpool were caught off guard from a De Bruyne corner, allowing Stones’ powerful effort to beat Kelleher.

Klopp’s side finished the first half as the stronger team, but City had a late chance to snatch victory when Jeremy Doku hit the post.

The draw ultimately saw Arsenal emerge as the weekend’s victors, having secured eight consecutive league wins. However, they face a tough challenge when they visit the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in their next Premier League match on March 31.

With Klopp set to depart Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, Liverpool aims to end his tenure on a high note by clinching a second league title and potentially completing a quadruple of trophies.

Although Liverpool relinquished the Premier League lead to Arsenal, they remain contenders for the title.