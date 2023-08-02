Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons battle ready for England, says Waldrum

Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons coach, has assured Nigerians that his team is ready for the Three Lionesses challenge ahead of their last-16 encounter.

Nigeria will face England on Monday August 7, in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup at the Lang Park, Brisbane.

“I just feel like they all believe we are destined for something special at this World Cup,” Waldrum told AFP.

“Our journey is not over and we will be very, very well prepared for whoever we play next week,” Waldrum said in a chat with AFP.

The Three Lionesses top Group D and will be up against the nine-time African champions for the first time at the World Cup.